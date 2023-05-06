IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republicans were not always indifferent to Supreme Court ethics scandals

  • Supreme Court ethics crisis prompts calls for new accountability measures

    At least 8 Georgia fake electors get immunity deals; transcript mentions 'the indictment'

    'This is really a five alarm fire': Supreme Court in crisis after spate of scandals

  • New reports broaden picture of questionable gifts, income to Clarence and Ginni Thomas

  • DOJ has cooperating witness in Trump documents case; issues 'wave of new subpoenas': NYT

  • Tucker remarks on 'how white men fight' ignored previous day's rioting by Trump supporters

  • Controversial text reveals nature of Tucker Carlson's white supremacy on Fox

  • 'Waves of volunteers' lend resourcefulness to Ukraine military

  • For Trump, GOP primary debates a question of risk versus reward

  • Reality catches up with early ideals of digital news

  • How Trump's pattern of behavior strengthens E. Jean Carroll's case against him

  • What the writers strike is all about

  • Republican policy on climate change takes a turn for the absurd

  • Trump and allies work to water down meaning of 'insurrection' to excuse January 6 riot

  • Alito complains about criticism amid Supreme Court legitimacy's downward spiral 

  • 'Exonerated Five' member wishes fair justice for Trump but recognizes 'karma'

  • Trump defense in Carroll case recalls pre-MeToo attitudes

  • Trump lawyers' disingenuous plea for help from Congress met with scorn

  • Carlson firing sends Fox viewers to Newsmax in ironic reprise of election fallout

Alex Wagner Tonight

At least 8 Georgia fake electors get immunity deals; transcript mentions 'the indictment'

Alex Wagner shares new reporting that at least 8 Georgia fake electors who are part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's investigation into Donald Trump's effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, have made immunity deals, and a transcript records a prosecutor in the case referring to "the indictment."May 6, 2023

