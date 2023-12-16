'Vindicated': Jury makes strong statement for truth; Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million

A jury awarded election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman $148 million for defamation and the ordeal they suffered as a result of Rudy Giuliani putting them at the center of Donald Trump's lie about his 2020 election defeat. John Langford, attorney for Shaye Moss, talks with Alex Wagner about the importance of this moment of accountability and how they intend to enforce the judgement against an evasive Giuliani. Dec. 16, 2023