IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Don't let the black and white photos fool you, the historic fight for civil rights is still happening

    07:26

  • Right-wing online group's programming approved for Florida students

    02:50

  • Prosecutors looking at meeting at which Trump expressed confidence in voting security

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    'The evidence is going to be significant': Trump's own words are Georgia prosecutors' best weapon

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate

    07:30

  • Harris rips Florida going soft on slavery; DeSantis seeks GOP favor, attacks black history

    05:56

  • Alabama GOP invites court smackdown; defies order to draw fair map

    06:36

  • How Biden can harness the anger behind the 'summer of strikes' to beat Trump

    06:21

  • McCarthy burned by reported promise to placate crabby Trump by expunging impeachments

    04:08

  • 'Poisoning the well': Florida middle schoolers to be dragged into DeSantis' war on history

    09:18

  • How to understand the federal statutes cited in Donald Trump's latest target letter

    05:18

  • Leadership vacuum keeps GOP servile to Trump despite mounting disgrace

    04:47

  • Trump's court defense exposes insincerity of his public protestations

    04:29

  • State prosecutors begin to pick apart Trump's fake elector house of cards

    08:15

  • 'The very center of the entire conspiracy': Raskin hails DOJ progress in Trump probe

    07:20

  • Trump supporter faces voter fraud charges, following ironic pattern

    02:24

  • Civil rights dominoes set to fall as conservative activists get Supreme Court's message

    07:54

  • New targets suggest new indictments likely in Trump cases: new reports

    09:12

  • Signs (and calendar) point to a hot indictment summer for Trump

    02:10

  • 'Clowns': GOP primary a fruitless exercise in shadow of Trump's dominance

    08:06

Alex Wagner Tonight

'The evidence is going to be significant': Trump's own words are Georgia prosecutors' best weapon

07:39

While new reporting offers new insights into the charges being considered by Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis as she investigates Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election loss in Georgia, one thing that is clear just from what is publicly known about the case so far: She has a lot of evidence to work with. Michael Moore, former U.S. attorney, and Andrew Weissman, former FBI general counsel, join Alex Wagner to discuss. July 26, 2023

  • Don't let the black and white photos fool you, the historic fight for civil rights is still happening

    07:26

  • Right-wing online group's programming approved for Florida students

    02:50

  • Prosecutors looking at meeting at which Trump expressed confidence in voting security

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    'The evidence is going to be significant': Trump's own words are Georgia prosecutors' best weapon

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate

    07:30

  • Harris rips Florida going soft on slavery; DeSantis seeks GOP favor, attacks black history

    05:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All