    'Summer of strikes' shows political power available to working class allies

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Summer of strikes' shows political power available to working class allies

08:54

Senator Bernie Sanders talks with Ali Velshi about the growing power of labor unions and why Democrats would be wise to recognize the long-running class war in the United States and to take the side of working class Americans.Sept. 1, 2023

