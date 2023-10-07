'Staggering deceit': Bogus Trump property valuations laid bare at fraud trial

How McCarthy's ejection is an opportunity for moderate Republicans to save Congress and the GOP03:02
- Now Playing
'Staggering deceit': Bogus Trump property valuations laid bare at fraud trial05:42
- UP NEXT
'We never talk about subs!': Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports10:40
GOP gerrymandering hits a wall in Alabama as court forces a fair map; Other states see hope02:09
Republican disarray keeps Santos secure despite mounting legal trouble01:54
Students fight to defend school against takeover by fringe religious ideology07:35
Far-right Christian dominionists target schools, civic offices in Texas08:08
GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities06:39
Leading candidates' baggage complicates GOP search for new speaker04:38
'The Donald Trump show is over': Trump leaves court in a huff; A.G. calls out 'political stunts'08:22
For modern Republican House speakers, ignominy is part of the job02:34
Kevin McCarthy learns the hard way: 'You cannot appease the mob'05:48
Mute challenge: Judge hammers Trump with gag order for attacks on court staff08:43
McCarthy's squandered credibility makes Democrats less inclined to rescue him05:52
'He's got a lot of dirt': Trump codefendant in plea deal could be key asset for prosecutors07:59
'A big deal': How a Georgia bail bondsman became the first Trump codefendant to take a plea deal05:47
'Like a deck of delay cards': Theme emerges in Trump legal tactics: drag it out05:26
'Ass-backward impeachment': House GOP mocked over evidence-free impeachment stunt hearing05:39
'It's insane!': Buttigieg blasts 'upside down' House GOP's damaging shutdown, dithering impeachment09:14
Another Trump prosecutor asks judge for protective measures as threats continue06:03
How McCarthy's ejection is an opportunity for moderate Republicans to save Congress and the GOP03:02
- Now Playing
'Staggering deceit': Bogus Trump property valuations laid bare at fraud trial05:42
- UP NEXT
'We never talk about subs!': Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports10:40
GOP gerrymandering hits a wall in Alabama as court forces a fair map; Other states see hope02:09
Republican disarray keeps Santos secure despite mounting legal trouble01:54
Students fight to defend school against takeover by fringe religious ideology07:35
Play All