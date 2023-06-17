IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • fake hearing edit

    05:51

  • Disgraced former NYPD chief Kerik sought millions for election subversion scheme

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    'Shocking': DOJ report outlines rampant abuses by Minneapolis police

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    Loyalty to Trump puts GOP in opposition to rule of law

    03:40

  • GOP 'lust to be mean to fellow human beings' manifests in DeSantis, Abbott migrant stunts

    09:03

  • Trump shouts, 'Food for everyone!', does not buy food for anyone: report

    03:30

  • Teacher ordered to stop 'illegal' lesson; racism 'too heavy to discuss,' student complains

    03:19

  • 'Goldilocks documents': How to try an Espionage Act case without spilling national secrets

    08:37

  • Why the 'alarming' inexperience of the Trump judge in the classified documents case matters

    07:20

  • Kornacki: 'Trump factor' makes campaigning tricky for swing district Republicans

    03:53

  • Trump legal comeuppance threatens court traffic jam; James anticipates deferring to feds

    12:12

  • Sharpening their knives: GOP primary opponents look for advantage in Trump legal morass

    06:38

  • At heart of special counsel's probes: Trump trying to wield power he no longer had

    01:42

  • Trump judge with sketchy record could give DOJ cause for concern in Trump case

    09:39

  • Brennan: Intel community may never fully know what was compromised by Trump

    06:54

  • Coded comments from GOP congressmen add to concerns about violence around Trump case

    07:17

  • GOP's 'weaponization' script wears thin in defense of Trump

    03:38

  • Why Biden's documents case is nothing like Trump's despite the GOP's effort to equate them

    02:38

  • Trump leaves trail of lawyers in difficult positions on road to indictment

    03:47

  • 'Impossible not to prosecute': Litany of obstruction examples force DOJ's hand on Trump

    02:14

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Shocking': DOJ report outlines rampant abuses by Minneapolis police

08:32

Phillip Atiba Goff, chair of African American studies at Yale University, talks with Alex Wagner about a scathing new report from the Justice Department detailing rampant use of excessive force and other abuses by the Minneapolis Police Department, and the sheer scale of the challenge of addressing police misconduct nationwide. June 17, 2023

  • fake hearing edit

    05:51

  • Disgraced former NYPD chief Kerik sought millions for election subversion scheme

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    'Shocking': DOJ report outlines rampant abuses by Minneapolis police

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    Loyalty to Trump puts GOP in opposition to rule of law

    03:40

  • GOP 'lust to be mean to fellow human beings' manifests in DeSantis, Abbott migrant stunts

    09:03

  • Trump shouts, 'Food for everyone!', does not buy food for anyone: report

    03:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All