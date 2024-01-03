IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

'More than a century too late': Raskin schools Republicans over 14th Amendment complaints

Rep. Jamie Raskin, constitutional law professor and former member of the January 6 Committee, talks with Ali Velshi about Republican complaints about Donald Trump disqualifying himself from holding office by virtue of the 14th Amendment and the tools of democracy available to the GOP if they want to undo provisions in the constitution, designed to protect U.S. democracy, that are more than 150 years old. Jan. 3, 2024

