    'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases

Alex Wagner Tonight

'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases

Even before DOJ special counsel Jack Smith indicted Donald Trump for his effort to subvert the 2020 election results, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed charges against 16 fake Michigan Trump electors, and a special counsel filed charges against at least two Trump supporters who accessed voting machines. A.G. Nessel talked with Alex Wagner about the federal case, the state cases and players who turn up where the cases overlap. Aug. 3, 2023

    'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases

