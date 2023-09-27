What to know before tuning in to tonight’s Republican debate: Live updates

What to know
- The second Republican debate of the 2024 presidential race is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Fox Business Network is hosting.
- Seven candidates will take the stage: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
- Like the first debate, frontrunner Donald Trump will not participate. Instead, he will deliver a speech to autoworkers in Detroit.
Get ready for the candidates to decry the economy
I expect the candidates are going to paint the worst possible picture of the economy because that’s what suits them politically. In response, we can expect Democrats and some folks in the media to say, “They’re liars. Look at all the great things Biden has done for the economy!” And the truth is, he has.
It’s obvious we have come from a very dark place in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and we have not hit a “hard landing” in terms of recession. However, it’s also not wrong to say that a lot of people don’t feel good about the economy. And it’s not because some media outlets are convincing them it stinks. People have short memories and they feel how they feel.
The fact is, while inflation is not going up as much as it was a year ago, that’s different than saying prices are going down. So when the average person goes to a restaurant today and a burger is $20, or when someone gets a credit card statement for their summer vacation, it stings. It’s expensive.
One of the real problems is we don’t have one economy; we have a 330-million-person economy. When things got really expensive for people, wealthier families continued to pay and, with demand, prices stayed high (even if they were unhappy paying more). But those struggling before inflation struggled even more afterward. And for folks living on a fixed income, that extra few dollars on essentials added up and meant they’ve had to make cuts somewhere else.
So two things can be true at the same time. The economy is doing well and improving, and, at the same time, people don’t feel good about the economy. And now, gas is costing more and people are very price-sensitive to higher gas prices — it really gets into people’s psyche. Life really has gotten expensive.
Child poverty skyrockets a year after record lowSept. 14, 202305:57
Trump once again skips debate, pretends he's already nominee
'A sign of weakness': WSJ asks why Trump is afraid of debate stageSept. 21, 202306:40
Once again, Trump will be the elephant in the room tonight. As he did with the first debate, Trump is skipping tonight's and engaging in a little counterprogramming.
He will try to woo blue-collar workers at an auto parts factory in Michigan amid the ongoing United Automobile Workers strike. He is slated to give a speech at 8 p.m. ET. Unfortunately for him, he doesn't seem to be winning over the workers as he planned.
“I find a pathetic irony that the former president is going to hold a rally for union members at a nonunion business,” UAW chief Shawn Fain told CNN on Tuesday, adding: "All you have to do is look at his track record — his track record speaks for itself."
Meanwhile, some fresh Trump legal news just broke in the hours leading up to the debate. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an opinion denying the former president's request that she recuse herself from his federal election interference case.
Expect anti-‘woke’ angst to take center stage
The conservative movement’s crusade against diversity in education and the workplace is certain to take center stage at various points tonight. I’ll be listening for whether and how the candidates address outgrowths of anti-“woke” angst that have garnered headlines in recent weeks.
Specifically, conservative activist Edward Blum’s transition from attacking affirmative action in education to attacking investment firms focused on diverse clientele. And also, Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s rationale for having voted against confirming Gen. CQ Brown Jr. as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The confirmation made Brown just the second Black person to hold the position and meant the top two positions at the Pentagon are now held by Black Americans for the first time in history.
Tuberville, who’s successfully blocked hundreds of other military nominees from being confirmed this year, said his reasoning stemmed from Brown planning to mix “race and things” into the military, adding “our military is not an equal-opportunity employer.”
Of course, the military is, in fact, an equal opportunity employer, and the Pentagon has an “Office of Equal Employment Opportunity.” But the bigoted response spoke to a delusion that’s grown in the GOP. A disconnect between the reality of an increasingly diverse military and a party looking to deny this reality and all it entails.
Will Ramaswamy steal the show again?
Much of the first Republican GOP debate last month was centered on a lesser-known candidate: Vivek Ramaswamy, the self-described “skinny guy with a funny last name,” a line he borrowed, to put it generously, from another politician you may know: Barack Obama.
Ramaswamy repeatedly took shots at his rivals throughout the first debate — and received the brunt of their attacks in return. He claimed “the climate change agenda is a hoax” and erroneously stated the Constitution “won us the American Revolution.” (The Constitution wasn’t signed until four years after the American Revolution officially ended.)
In the month since the first debate, he stated he would end birthright citizenship if elected. He’s campaigned through TikTok videos with social media influencer Jake Paul and received a cease and desist letter from Eminem. When pressed, Ramaswamy has struggled to explain his policies or even his 2011 acceptance of a Soros-backed scholarship, as highlighted by a recent video with MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan.
While Ramaswamy saw a boost in favorability following the first debate, a Washington Post poll showed his unfavorability actually increased by a slightly larger margin. And that’s what should happen when your talking points don’t make much sense.
Who's hosting the debate and where to watch it
Fox Business Network is hosting tonight's two-hour debate, which begins at 9 p.m. ET. Fox News host Dana Perino, Fox Business host Stuart Varney and Univision anchor Ilia Calderón will moderate.
Fox News and Fox Business will broadcast the event, and a Spanish-language feed will air on Univision. Rumble, an online video platform popular among conservatives, will livestream the debate.
MSNBC will air special coverage following the debate at 11 p.m. ET, featuring analysis and commentary from Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace.
Unlike many previous presidential debates, tonight's will not include opening or closing statements from the candidates, “so we have more time to get to the meat of the questions,” Perino told Deadline Hollywood this week.