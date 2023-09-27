What to know before tuning in to tonight’s Republican debate: Live updates

Get ready for the candidates to decry the economy

I expect the candidates are going to paint the worst possible picture of the economy because that’s what suits them politically. In response, we can expect Democrats and some folks in the media to say, “They’re liars. Look at all the great things Biden has done for the economy!” And the truth is, he has.

It’s obvious we have come from a very dark place in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and we have not hit a “hard landing” in terms of recession. However, it’s also not wrong to say that a lot of people don’t feel good about the economy. And it’s not because some media outlets are convincing them it stinks. People have short memories and they feel how they feel.

The fact is, while inflation is not going up as much as it was a year ago, that's different than saying prices are going down. So when the average person goes to a restaurant today and a burger is $20, or when someone gets a credit card statement for their summer vacation, it stings. It's expensive. One of the real problems is we don't have one economy; we have a 330-million-person economy. When things got really expensive for people, wealthier families continued to pay and, with demand, prices stayed high (even if they were unhappy paying more). But those struggling before inflation struggled even more afterward. And for folks living on a fixed income, that extra few dollars on essentials added up and meant they've had to make cuts somewhere else. So two things can be true at the same time. The economy is doing well and improving, and, at the same time, people don't feel good about the economy. And now, gas is costing more and people are very price-sensitive to higher gas prices — it really gets into people's psyche. Life really has gotten expensive.