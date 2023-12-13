Zelenskyy makes pitch to Republicans for Ukraine military aid

- Now Playing
Zelenskyy makes pitch to Republicans for Ukraine military aid07:31
- UP NEXT
The Last Thing: Back on the court01:51
Joan Donovan on the harms of disinformation after dismissal from Harvard06:33
Jack Smith files with SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump’s claims of immunity02:20
Survey: U.S. sentiment around the economy improves09:03
Trump’s election interference gag order is back on02:57
Judge grants Texas woman’s request for an abortion despite state ban07:06
Charges filed against Hunter Biden as Trump goes back to court02:28
Taylor Swift is named Time magazine's person of the year06:42
Fourth GOP presidential debate without the front-runner04:35
UN warns of ‘hellish scenario’ in Gaza as Israeli forces push deeper05:55
Biden 'not sure' he’d be running if Trump wasn’t in 2024 race02:29
Why White evangelicals continue to support Donald Trump08:49
The Last Thing: Say it to me Santos01:44
Fresh warnings on a second Trump presidency03:16
Friday Night Cap: This year’s MVP07:02
Friday Nightcap: The future of Elon Musk's influence02:05
Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a 'masterclass of GOP politics'05:41
The Last Thing: Jumbo shrimp losses01:59
Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers08:34
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy makes pitch to Republicans for Ukraine military aid07:31
- UP NEXT
The Last Thing: Back on the court01:51
Joan Donovan on the harms of disinformation after dismissal from Harvard06:33
Jack Smith files with SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump’s claims of immunity02:20
Survey: U.S. sentiment around the economy improves09:03
Trump’s election interference gag order is back on02:57
Play All