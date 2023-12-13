IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelenskyy makes pitch to Republicans for Ukraine military aid

    07:31
    The Last Thing: Back on the court

    01:51

  • Joan Donovan on the harms of disinformation after dismissal from Harvard

    06:33

  • Jack Smith files with SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump’s claims of immunity

    02:20

  • Survey: U.S. sentiment around the economy improves

    09:03

  • Trump’s election interference gag order is back on

    02:57

  • Judge grants Texas woman’s request for an abortion despite state ban

    07:06

  • Charges filed against Hunter Biden as Trump goes back to court

    02:28

  • Taylor Swift is named Time magazine's person of the year

    06:42

  • Fourth GOP presidential debate without the front-runner

    04:35

  • UN warns of ‘hellish scenario’ in Gaza as Israeli forces push deeper

    05:55

  • Biden 'not sure' he’d be running if Trump wasn’t in 2024 race

    02:29

  • Why White evangelicals continue to support Donald Trump

    08:49

  • The Last Thing: Say it to me Santos

    01:44

  • Fresh warnings on a second Trump presidency

    03:16

  • Friday Night Cap: This year’s MVP

    07:02

  • Friday Nightcap: The future of Elon Musk's influence

    02:05

  • Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a 'masterclass of GOP politics'

    05:41

  • The Last Thing: Jumbo shrimp losses

    01:59

  • Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers

    08:34

Zelenskyy makes pitch to Republicans for Ukraine military aid

07:31

President Zelenskyy visited Capitol Hill to urge Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine. Funding is still tied up over stalled negotiations on the U.S. southern border. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says passing a bill containing Ukrainian aid before Christmas is “practically impossible.” Admiral James Stavridis weighs in on what’s at stake.Dec. 13, 2023

    The Last Thing: Back on the court

    01:51

  • Joan Donovan on the harms of disinformation after dismissal from Harvard

    06:33

  • Jack Smith files with SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump’s claims of immunity

    02:20

  • Survey: U.S. sentiment around the economy improves

    09:03

  • Trump’s election interference gag order is back on

    02:57

