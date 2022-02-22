IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukraine border crisis looms over SOTU speech
The rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine are threatening to overshadow the White House’s messaging as President Biden prepares for his first State of the Union address. Symone Sanders and Tim Miller join.
Feb. 22, 2022 Read More
