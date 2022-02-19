IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Controversial Russian skater’s stunning loss

    08:36

  • Trump, son & daughter must testify in civil case

    04:30

  • San Francisco voters oust school board members

    05:05

  • Trump WH visitor logs turned over

    03:39

  • 1/6 panel widens probe of 'alternate electors'

    05:20

  • Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis

    07:15

  • Giuliani in talks to testify with 1/6 cmte.

    06:33

  • Russia accelerates troop buildup near Ukraine border

    04:41

  • Republicans facing midterms pledge Trump support

    06:29

  • Problems deepen over Trump record-keeping

    04:26

  • The politics of Covid

    05:20

  • Trump’s handling of WH records

    05:31

  • Republicans rift over RNC censure

    06:10

  • 1/6 cmte. weighs more subpoenas

    05:44

  • NJ to lift school mask mandate

    04:34

  • National Archives recovers Trump records from Florida

    05:27

  • Trump’s grip on the GOP

    07:03

  • Pence breaks with Trump

    07:04

  • Trump’s handle on the GOP

    05:09

  • Scheme to subvert 2020 election

    05:46

11th Hour

U.S. warns of imminent Russia invasion of Ukraine

04:50

President Biden says he is “convinced” Putin has decided to invade Ukraine as the U.S. learns there could be as many as 190,000 Russian troops at the border. It comes as Russia-backed separatists call for every woman and child to evacuate, falsely claiming that Ukraine is about to launch an attack. Meantime, the National Archives confirms some of the documents Trump took from the White House after he left office were classified.Feb. 19, 2022

