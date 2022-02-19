U.S. warns of imminent Russia invasion of Ukraine

President Biden says he is “convinced” Putin has decided to invade Ukraine as the U.S. learns there could be as many as 190,000 Russian troops at the border. It comes as Russia-backed separatists call for every woman and child to evacuate, falsely claiming that Ukraine is about to launch an attack. Meantime, the National Archives confirms some of the documents Trump took from the White House after he left office were classified.Feb. 19, 2022