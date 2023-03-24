IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

U.S. contractor killed, 5 service members wounded by drone strike in Syria

00:31

A U.S. contractor was killed and five service members and another contractor were injured Thursday when a drone struck a coalition base in Syria, the Pentagon said in a statement.March 24, 2023

Play All