Trump’s handling of WH records

After recovering 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago last month, the National Archives is asking the Justice Dept. to investigate Trump’s handling of White House records. It comes as the Jan. 6th committee subpoenas the former president’s ex-adviser, Peter Navarro, after passages from his book indicate he may have been involved in plans to delay certification of the 2020 election. Meantime, DHS issues a warning that the convoy of truck drivers protesting Covid vaccine mandates could disrupt the Super Bowl on Sunday. Plus, the White House makes an escape plan for Americans living in Ukraine if Russia invades. Feb. 10, 2022