IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Sing me a story

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Search warrant for Kansas newspaper withdrawn

    06:55

  • Trump asks for major delay in DOJ election trial

    02:53

  • The Last Thing: A desperate search

    02:18

  • Report: Elon Musk’s 'X' slows traffic to rival sites

    06:34

  • DA Willis proposes trial date for Trump, co-defendants

    02:41

  • The Last Thing: Mahalo for your kokua

    02:15

  • Legal deep dive on Trump’s fourth indictment

    07:05

  • Countdown begins for Trump, 18 co-defendants to surrender

    01:59

  • Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    05:09

  • Friday Nightcap: Hollywood strike stalemate

    07:08

  • The Last Thing: Maui Strong

    02:58

  • Report: Justice Thomas accepted 38 vacations from billionaires

    06:12

  • Crucial hearing in DOJ election interference case

    02:29

  • A one-on-one conversation with CEO of General Motors Mary Barra

    09:05

  • FBI shot and killed Utah man who allegedly threatened Joe Biden and Alvin Bragg

    06:39

  • Special Counsel executes search warrant of Trump’s Twitter in DOJ’s election interference case.

    03:51

  • Breaking down big moves in tech

    09:45

  • Voters reject Ohio Issue 1 in special election

    07:26

  • Judge sets hearing on DOJ’s protective order

    02:55

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Sing me a story

02:16

Two young brothers with big imaginations inspire members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to bring their story to life.Aug. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Sing me a story

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Search warrant for Kansas newspaper withdrawn

    06:55

  • Trump asks for major delay in DOJ election trial

    02:53

  • The Last Thing: A desperate search

    02:18

  • Report: Elon Musk’s 'X' slows traffic to rival sites

    06:34

  • DA Willis proposes trial date for Trump, co-defendants

    02:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All