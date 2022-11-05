IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Last Thing: Midterm fact check

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Midterm fact check

03:01

From the “big lie” to litter boxes in schools – outlandish lies and conspiracy theories have been swirling this campaign season. We take some time for the facts, because the truth matters, but only if you hear it.Nov. 5, 2022

    The Last Thing: Midterm fact check

