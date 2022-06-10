IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The Last Thing: Democracy on the line

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Democracy on the line

A Republican candidate for governor of Georgia refuses to concede after receiving 3% of the vote and calling the election “rigged” - serving as a timely reminder of what the January 6th public hearings are all about. June 10, 2022

