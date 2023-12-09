IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Survey: U.S. sentiment around the economy improves

09:03

The U.S. added 199,000 jobs in November and unemployment dropped to 3.7%. A closely-watched consumer sentiment index is showing a more optimistic view of the U.S. economy. Jon Allen, Basil Smikle, and Susan Del Percio break down what this report means and how it can affect Biden’s campaign in 2024.Dec. 9, 2023

