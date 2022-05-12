IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Senate fails to pass abortion rights bill

03:43

Republican Senators Collins and Murkowski are working on a more narrow version of the bill and there’s reporting that tomorrow the Supreme Court Justices will meet for the first time since the leak of the draft opinion. Plus new developments in the 2020 election probes and a judge lifts contempt order against Trump.May 12, 2022

