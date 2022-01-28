Psaki defends filibuster strategy

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gives insight into the Biden administration’s filibuster strategy for voting rights legislation. It comes as some question whether the President speaking out sooner could have changed the minds of Senators Manchin and Sinema.Jan. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
The future of Build Back Better
06:01
Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court
08:28
State of the GOP
07:03
Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence
05:03
GOP vs. voting rights
06:55
Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe