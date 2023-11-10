IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Interfaith Panel: Combating Religious Hatred on Campus

    09:09
  • Now Playing

    One-on-One: UAW’s Shawn Fain on what’s next after strike victory

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will not run for re-election

    01:51

  • Israel intensifies its offensive against Hamas

    07:11

  • New polling shows Trump ahead of Biden in several battleground states

    09:14

  • Donald Trump testifies in his civil fraud trial

    02:32

  • The Last Thing: Guerilla Tacos

    02:02

  • Student Roundtable: Antisemitism on college campuses

    18:07

  • “Heck yeah”: Neal Katyal wants case to boot Trump off ballot

    03:18

  • 'Stupid' 'Insulting' 'Dangerous': U.S. Vet hammers GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville

    05:39

  • The Last Thing: Be a hero

    03:12

  • FTX founder found guilty on all counts in NY criminal trial

    07:56

  • Don Jr. and Eric Trump testify in New York civil fraud case

    02:29

  • One-on-One with Henry Winkler

    05:58

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 'We just need the House to sober up'

    08:00

  • Trump’s eldest son testifies in NY fraud trial

    03:06

  • The Last Thing: Happy Halloween!

    01:00

  • Speaker Johnson weaponizes Israel emergency funding

    06:22

  • Israel’s forces push deeper into Gaza as airstrike hits refugee camp

    04:18

  • Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in his criminal fraud trial

    04:37

11th Hour

One-on-One: UAW’s Shawn Fain on what’s next after strike victory

07:22

President Biden met with UAW President Shawn Fain to celebrate the union’s tentative deals with U.S. automakers. Fain joins one-on-one to discuss the success of the UAW strike and how it could affect union negotiations for future contracts.Nov. 10, 2023

  • Interfaith Panel: Combating Religious Hatred on Campus

    09:09
  • Now Playing

    One-on-One: UAW’s Shawn Fain on what’s next after strike victory

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will not run for re-election

    01:51

  • Israel intensifies its offensive against Hamas

    07:11

  • New polling shows Trump ahead of Biden in several battleground states

    09:14

  • Donald Trump testifies in his civil fraud trial

    02:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All