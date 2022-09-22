IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

NY A.G. lawsuit accuses Trump of “staggering” fraud

New York A.G. Letitia James is suing former President Trump, three of his kids and his company for fraud and seeking $250 million in penalties. Meantime, an appeals panel - with two Trump-appointed judges - ruled the Department of Justice can regain access to classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Plus, Ginni Thomas agrees to meet with the January 6th committee.Sept. 22, 2022

