NY A.G. lawsuit accuses Trump of “staggering” fraud

- Now Playing
NY A.G. lawsuit accuses Trump of “staggering” fraud04:17
- UP NEXT
Deep dive into Trump’s finances09:11
The Last Thing: National Voter Registration Day01:39
Navigating privacy in the digital age10:21
DOJ, Trump lawyers square off in N.Y. courtroom03:20
The Last Thing: The final farewell02:18
One-on-one with Tim Ryan07:53
Trump refuses to share declassification defense02:33
The Last Thing: The happiness study02:20
“Little Mermaid” reboot makes waves06:41
DOJ files appeal in Trump docs case01:48
The Last Thing: Reverse Freedom Rides02:00
New series “Shadowland” examines America’s conspiracy theory crisis06:04
Special master appointed in Trump docs case02:12
The Last Thing: The Fleecing of America02:30
One-on-one with David Enrich06:17
Jan. 6th cmte. gets trove of new evidence02:04
The Last Thing: Where are the lawyers?03:51
One-on-one with Andy Borowitz07:14
Report: DOJ takes steps not to rush Trump investigations01:46
- Now Playing
NY A.G. lawsuit accuses Trump of “staggering” fraud04:17
- UP NEXT
Deep dive into Trump’s finances09:11
The Last Thing: National Voter Registration Day01:39
Navigating privacy in the digital age10:21
DOJ, Trump lawyers square off in N.Y. courtroom03:20
The Last Thing: The final farewell02:18
Play All