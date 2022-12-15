IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Nation marks 10 years since Sandy Hook

    03:47
11th Hour

Nation marks 10 years since Sandy Hook

03:47

One decade ago, the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary rattled the nation. Today, we take stock of the successes and setbacks in gun reform since the attack. It comes as the House Oversight committee holds a hearing on surging anti-LGBTQ violence.Dec. 15, 2022

