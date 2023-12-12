IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Joan Donovan on the harms of disinformation after dismissal from Harvard

A scholar in disinformation research, Joan Donovan, is claiming her former employer, Harvard University, dismissed her to gain favor with Meta. Donovan has been outspoken in her research of disinformation, often pointing out how internet companies profit when lies spread. She sits down to share the harms of disinformation and the relationship she is claiming led to her dismissal.Dec. 12, 2023

