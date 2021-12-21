January 6th committee seeks information from GOP Rep. Scott Perry

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania is the first sitting member of Congress to be pressed for information by the Jan. 6 committee. We discuss with Juanita Tolliver and Matthew Dowd.Dec. 21, 2021
