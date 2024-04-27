IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hundreds arrested as campus protests spread nationwide
Hundreds arrested as campus protests spread nationwide

Law enforcement is descending upon universities across the country, arresting hundreds of demonstrators as they protest the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Former Florida Republican Representative David Jolly and John Della Volpe join Jonathan Capehart to discuss.April 27, 2024

