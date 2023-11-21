IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

    10:41
  • Now Playing

    High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

    07:41

  • Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

    12:10

  • Trump lawyer spars with panel of judges over partial gag order

    03:40

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • ‘Really big admission’: Trump says he wanted to join Jan. 6 crowd in new audio

    11:34

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump’s lawyers contradict themselves to Judge Chutkan

    01:59

  • Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing

    07:34

  • ‘At the defendant’s direction’: Jack Smith previews plan for prosecuting Trump

    08:32

  • ‘There were racist people there’: Black police officer on Jan. 6 riot

    15:21

  • 'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

    06:05

  • Lawrence: D.C. trial jury selection process moves ahead despite Trump delay tactics

    04:40

  • DOJ calls out Trump defense foot-dragging strategy; implores Trump judge not to be 'manipulated'

    06:47

  • ‘This language is designed to protect us’: Harvard scholar says 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump

    10:58

  • Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order in Trump’s federal election interference case

    06:16

  • 'There's nothing Donald Trump fears more than a trial'

    01:15

  • ‘He's a danger to the rule of law’: Neal Katyal on Trump gag order

    07:46

  • Coup trials collide: DOJ gets the goods as Trump’s lawyers confess

    09:53

  • Trump’s coup bomb goes off! DOJ gets the goods as lawyers confess & WH vet flips

    11:25

11th Hour

High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

01:59

Special counsel Jack Smith and Donald Trump’s lawyers faced off in federal court over Trump’s partial gag order in the election interference case. Meantime, a federal court ruling threatens to gut the Voting Rights Act.Nov. 21, 2023

  • ‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

    10:41
  • Now Playing

    High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

    07:41

  • Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

    12:10

  • Trump lawyer spars with panel of judges over partial gag order

    03:40

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All