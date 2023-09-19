IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Dude, where’s my F-35?

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Growing concerns about hospice fraud

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Ex-DOJ official seeks to move Georgia case to federal court

    01:47

  • One-on-one with Spencer Glendon

    07:42

  • Friday Nightcap: Summer of strikes

    10:13

  • Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    08:33

  • One-on-one with Arthur Brooks

    11:47

  • Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges

    02:37

  • Tech titans talk A.I. on Capitol Hill

    05:19

  • Child poverty skyrockets a year after record low

    05:57

  • The Last Thing: All charged up

    00:58

  • One-on-one with Marc Benioff

    08:35

  • Judge expected to set Georgia election trial date soon

    02:50

  • The Last Thing: Rebuilding Ground Zero

    04:29

  • Kim Jong Un travels to Russia for rare summit with Putin

    06:15

  • Remembering Sept. 11th, 22 years later

    03:27

  • Trump picks up endorsement at South Dakota rally

    08:00

  • Special grand jury report on Georgia election case unsealed

    02:21

  • The Last Thing: Press forward

    03:09

  • Family Youtuber charged with felony child abuse

    06:10

11th Hour

Growing concerns about hospice fraud

07:13

Hospice provides patients facing terminal illnesses a way to die with dignity, but it’s also become big business, and increasingly, fraudsters are fleecing taxpayers out of millions of dollars, while harming the patients they’re supposed to care for. Stephanie Ruhle takes an inside look at the largest criminal hospice fraud case ever prosecuted.Sept. 19, 2023

  • The Last Thing: Dude, where’s my F-35?

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Growing concerns about hospice fraud

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Ex-DOJ official seeks to move Georgia case to federal court

    01:47

  • One-on-one with Spencer Glendon

    07:42

  • Friday Nightcap: Summer of strikes

    10:13

  • Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    08:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All