11th Hour

DOJ moves to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

03:58

A new report says the FBI was looking for nuclear documents during its search at Mar-a-Lago. It comes as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed he “personally approved” the search warrant and has moved to unseal some of the documents. Former President Trump has until Friday afternoon to tell the DOJ if he plans to challenge it. Aug. 12, 2022

