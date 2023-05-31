IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence

    08:04
  • UP NEXT

    Independent group 'No Labels' could field third-party candidate in 2024

    08:13

  • Debt ceiling deal clears first hurdle in GOP-led House

    03:25

  • Immigrant workers in Florida brace for changes as new state law takes effect in July

    02:15

  • The Last Thing: Our most valuable resource

    02:32

  • Target removes some Pride merch after threats against employees

    10:37

  • Oath Keepers leader sentenced for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case

    03:05

  • One year since Uvalde tragedy

    03:06

  • Surgeon general warns about teens on social media

    09:29

  • Ron DeSantis launches 2024 campaign on Twitter despite glitches

    02:02

  • Zelenskyy: 'Bakhmut is only in our hearts'

    05:19

  • DeSantis expected to announce 2024 bid on Twitter

    08:38

  • Trial date set in Trump hush-money case

    02:21

  • How a fake image of a Pentagon explosion went viral

    05:36

  • Story of migrants displacing homeless veterans was false

    06:31

  • Biden-McCarthy meeting 'productive' as default looms

    02:44

  • One-on-One with Rainn Wilson

    07:05

  • Friday Nightcap: Debt, DeSantis & Disney

    16:03

  • The Last Thing: ‘Everyone has a responsibility to do good’

    02:17

11th Hour

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence

08:04

It’s a stunning fall from grace for the woman once considered Silicon Valley’s Golden Child. NBC Bay Area reporter Scott Budman and former Wall Street banker Bill Cohan join to discuss her dramatic fall from grace. May 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence

    08:04
  • UP NEXT

    Independent group 'No Labels' could field third-party candidate in 2024

    08:13

  • Debt ceiling deal clears first hurdle in GOP-led House

    03:25

  • Immigrant workers in Florida brace for changes as new state law takes effect in July

    02:15

  • The Last Thing: Our most valuable resource

    02:32

  • Target removes some Pride merch after threats against employees

    10:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All