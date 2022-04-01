Biden’s big moves on energy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
'Way more unites us than divides us': Former House member pens 'American Reboot'11:26
'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room04:13
Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner04:48
Democracy then & now10:02
Connecticut judge holds Alex Jones in contempt after failure to show for depositions03:10
U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine04:17
For facts sake: Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill08:00
FL gov's office said those opposing “Don’t Say Gay” bill complicit in pedophilia activist says07:56
Warren: Justice Thomas must recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases09:15
Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century03:14
Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines08:40
Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate09:00
How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy05:25
Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia01:49
Study: states with high murder rates more likely to be Republican05:40
Sen. Padilla on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: "She deserves better"07:41
Ginni Thomas actively tried to install losing candidate as president legal expert says07:58
Texts show wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged election overthrow to Mark Meadows07:46
Bill Clinton: Madeleine Albright represented the best of America13:02
Mika on Madeleine Albright: I will miss her deeply11:20
Biden’s big moves on energy07:03
President Biden rolled out a three-pronged plan to try and drive gas prices down. Former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp weighs in on if his big moves on energy will work.April 1, 2022
UP NEXT
'Way more unites us than divides us': Former House member pens 'American Reboot'11:26
'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room04:13
Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner04:48
Democracy then & now10:02
Connecticut judge holds Alex Jones in contempt after failure to show for depositions03:10
U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine04:17