Biden announces student loan debt relief plan

- Now Playing
Biden announces student loan debt relief plan05:36
- UP NEXT
DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe03:53
The Last Thing: Fifth rock from the sun02:29
How Democrat Pat Ryan won over voters in NY district special election02:12
Natl. Archives releases letter sent to Trump lawyers01:49
The Last Thing: In Fauci We Trust03:55
Migrant surge strains NYC, D.C. resources05:16
Trump files lawsuit in Mar-a-Lago search04:07
The “female factor” at the ballot box07:20
Trump escalates rhetoric against law enforcement03:40
Children’s hospital barraged with threats06:03
Judge inclined to unseal portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit04:17
Michigan as a national bellwether05:27
1/6 grand jury subpoenas White House documents03:36
The Last Thing: First down for acceptance01:56
Poll Workers Wary of Volunteering04:58
Hearing set for Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit07:42
Steve Kornacki breaks down Liz Cheney’s loss02:35
The rundown02:37
Threats to federal law enforcement agencies on rise04:21
- Now Playing
Biden announces student loan debt relief plan05:36
- UP NEXT
DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe03:53
The Last Thing: Fifth rock from the sun02:29
How Democrat Pat Ryan won over voters in NY district special election02:12
Natl. Archives releases letter sent to Trump lawyers01:49
The Last Thing: In Fauci We Trust03:55
Play All