A tale of two frontrunners

- Now Playing
A tale of two frontrunners08:49
- UP NEXT
"Knife in the phone booth": Did McConnell find a way to blame Trump if immigration deal goes south?07:49
'Donald Trump is out for blood': Fani Willis under fire03:23
'Be on Trump's good side, not his target': How Wall Street is grappling with a Trump nomination08:42
'The Biden campaign couldn’t be happier': Trump’s attacks on Nikki Haley attack independent voters09:28
First votes in New Hampshire GOP Primary to be cast in Dixville Notch11:34
'Trump wants to control the narrative desperately': Carroll's damages trial against Trump postponed03:22
'You can squint and see how Haley could win': Countdown to New Hampshire primary11:20
‘Trump was a middle finger to the system’: The Nightcap’s Max Rose on Trump’s appeal13:25
The Nightcap: Right-wing media vs. Taylor Swift07:51
An award-winning fiddler's remarkable story05:30
'We're going in the right direction': U.S. economy defies expectations06:56
‘The win needs to be for the American people’: GOP tension grows over border deal06:58
Moms for Liberty activists launch taxpayer-funded charter school in South Carolina04:33
'He always has to have the last word': Trump almost kicked out of court08:51
'Beginning of Trump's end': Reed Galen on Trump's Iowa win06:34
‘Court appearances are politically useful’: Trump in court again for civil damages trial10:12
Hero Iowa Principal dies after protecting students from school shooter01:30
‘[DeSantis is] betting on criminal cases and cholesterol’: The GOP presidential race09:51
One-on-one: Capt. Sully marks 15 years since ‘Miracle on the Hudson’06:17
- Now Playing
A tale of two frontrunners08:49
- UP NEXT
"Knife in the phone booth": Did McConnell find a way to blame Trump if immigration deal goes south?07:49
'Donald Trump is out for blood': Fani Willis under fire03:23
'Be on Trump's good side, not his target': How Wall Street is grappling with a Trump nomination08:42
'The Biden campaign couldn’t be happier': Trump’s attacks on Nikki Haley attack independent voters09:28
First votes in New Hampshire GOP Primary to be cast in Dixville Notch11:34
Play All