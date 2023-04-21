IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    4/20 marijuana legalization debate

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    From Drug Wars to Big Business: Rapper Future Launches 'EVOL' Cannabis in Ari Melber Interview

    06:13

  • Michael Thompson fighting to help those serving time for nonviolent marijuana offenses

    08:25

  • Biden Cannabis Pardons And Impacts On Convicted

    08:31

  • Could Young Voters Help Save Democrats in the Midterms?

    09:11

  • See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28

  • Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana

    05:53

  • Biden to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

    04:51

  • Congress Works to Bring the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act

    05:29

  • FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.

    13:00

  • House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

    03:04

  • Dem U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers on his viral campaign ad featuring cannabis smoking

    08:40

  • Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims

    04:58

  • Ending the Drug War & corporate robbery with Russ, hip hop’s leading DIY artist

    01:01:42

  • Senate Democrats propose bill to federally decriminalize marijuana

    03:32

  • The debate over cannabis in sports

    07:29

  • Four-Time Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross: ‘I think the Sha'Carri situation will bring about change'

    03:32

  • Sha’Carri Richardson left off relay team, won’t compete in Olympics

    06:29

  • Alderman Robin Rue Simmons on reparations: "There is no other appropriate legislative tool to advance repair for the Black community"

    05:53

  • Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton on DC statehood, Capitol Hill fences

    05:39

11th Hour

4/20 marijuana legalization debate

06:14

Actor Woody Harrelson visits Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to legalize marijuana at the federal level. Politico cannabis policy reporter Natalie Fertig explains the debate.April 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    4/20 marijuana legalization debate

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    From Drug Wars to Big Business: Rapper Future Launches 'EVOL' Cannabis in Ari Melber Interview

    06:13

  • Michael Thompson fighting to help those serving time for nonviolent marijuana offenses

    08:25

  • Biden Cannabis Pardons And Impacts On Convicted

    08:31

  • Could Young Voters Help Save Democrats in the Midterms?

    09:11

  • See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All