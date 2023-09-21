United States Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies on Capitol Hill

- Now Playing
United States Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies on Capitol Hill04:04
- UP NEXT
Impact of the migrant crisis on the 2024 election09:18
The Last Thing: The Senate’s New Clothes02:54
Pres. Biden delivers message of unity at U.N. General Assembly03:29
The Last Thing: Dude, where’s my F-35?02:02
Growing concerns about hospice fraud07:13
Ex-DOJ official seeks to move Georgia case to federal court01:47
One-on-one with Spencer Glendon07:42
Friday Nightcap: Summer of strikes10:13
Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs08:33
One-on-one with Arthur Brooks11:47
Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges02:37
Tech titans talk A.I. on Capitol Hill05:19
Child poverty skyrockets a year after record low05:57
The Last Thing: All charged up00:58
One-on-one with Marc Benioff08:35
Judge expected to set Georgia election trial date soon02:50
The Last Thing: Rebuilding Ground Zero04:29
Kim Jong Un travels to Russia for rare summit with Putin06:15
Remembering Sept. 11th, 22 years later03:27
- Now Playing
United States Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies on Capitol Hill04:04
- UP NEXT
Impact of the migrant crisis on the 2024 election09:18
The Last Thing: The Senate’s New Clothes02:54
Pres. Biden delivers message of unity at U.N. General Assembly03:29
The Last Thing: Dude, where’s my F-35?02:02
Growing concerns about hospice fraud07:13
Play All