    ‘Trump should expect to lose almost unanimously’: Trump heads to court one week from Iowa Caucuses

11th Hour

‘Trump should expect to lose almost unanimously’: Trump heads to court one week from Iowa Caucuses

Former President Trump plans to attend a hearing on his claim of presidential immunity. Joyce Vance and Mark Joseph Stern break down the legal arguments Trump's lawyers plan to make in court.Jan. 9, 2024

