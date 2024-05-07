IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'This would be a seismic event': Judge warns Trump that jail is really possible
May 7, 202411:08

'This would be a seismic event': Judge warns Trump that jail is really possible

11:08

Judge Merchan warned Donald Trump that more violations of his partial gag order could get him thrown in jail. Meanwhile, two former Trump Organization employees took the stand to talk about how the money flowed from Trump to Michael Cohen. Charles Coleman, McKay Coppins, and Hugo Lowell join Stephanie Ruhle to talk about the start of the third week of testimony in Trump's NY criminal trial.May 7, 2024

