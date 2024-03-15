'This was an ugly win for the government': Judge denies motion to toss Trump classified docs case

There was a flurry of developments in various Trump cases: the former president appeared in a Florida courtroom as a motion to dismiss the classified documents case was denied. Meanwhile, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said he would accept a 30 day delay in the hush money trial. And Judge McAfee is poised to announce a decision on the removal of Fulton County DA Fani Willis. Symone Sanders-Townsend discusses with Eugene Scott, Peter Baker and Joyce Vance.March 15, 2024