IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The end of his quest for Manhattan's approval': How Trump's trial exposes his insecurities
April 18, 202410:24

  • High gas prices threaten Biden campaign

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    'The end of his quest for Manhattan's approval': How Trump's trial exposes his insecurities

    10:24
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Johnson, on brink of losing speakership, vows not to resign

    03:52

  • Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

    12:11

  • 'We've got to do more': Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Dems to focus on economy

    06:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle reveals why Truth Social's falling stock price is no laughing matter

    04:59

  • 'Trump changed evangelicals more than they changed him': How Christian nationalism took off in U.S.

    08:45

  • 'A threat to Democracy and Christian faith': Inside the far-right embrace of Christian nationalism

    10:55

  • 'The Mr. Rogers of Columbus' on basketball, life, and success

    04:28

  • 'Cheating in order to get power': Common themes emerge as Trump trial approaches

    12:01

  • The biggest political fights of 2024 converge in Arizona

    09:06

  • 'He is struggling': Trump & GOP bobbing and weaving on abortion issue

    11:17

  • As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny

    06:40

  • 'This is insane': Court sends Arizona back to the 1800's with abortion ruling

    11:14

  • 'Trying to find a middle ground': Bipartisan backlash for Trump abortion stance

    09:47

  • Special counsel urges SCOTUS to reject Trump's immunity bid

    10:22

  • Beyoncé ignites debate with new album, 'Cowboy Carter'

    08:01

  • 'The whole thing is a little bit weird': The bizarre tale of Trump's Truth Social

    11:03

  • 'No Labels' abandons third-party ticket effort

    07:40

  • 'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out

    12:08

11th Hour

'The end of his quest for Manhattan's approval': How Trump's trial exposes his insecurities

10:24

With his trial set to resume Thursday, Donald Trump is complaining about the jury selection process. Plus there's more drama with the House GOP as Speaker Johnson faces more threats to his position. Yamiche Alcindor, McKay Coppins, and Barbara McQuade join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss. April 18, 2024

  • High gas prices threaten Biden campaign

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    'The end of his quest for Manhattan's approval': How Trump's trial exposes his insecurities

    10:24
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Johnson, on brink of losing speakership, vows not to resign

    03:52

  • Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

    12:11

  • 'We've got to do more': Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Dems to focus on economy

    06:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle reveals why Truth Social's falling stock price is no laughing matter

    04:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All