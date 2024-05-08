IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The dirty details': The people called Stormy Daniels - and she answered
May 8, 202412:04

  Now Playing

11th Hour

Stormy Daniels told her story to the jury in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial today - with Trump sitting just 10 feet away. Meanwhile, Judge Cannon has indefinitely delayed Trump's classified documents trial in Florida. Susan Glasser, Katie Phang, and Barbara McQuade join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss it all.May 8, 2024

