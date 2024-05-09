'It is clearly Donald Trump's Republican party': Former GOP lawmaker describes chaos in conference

- Now Playing
'It is clearly Donald Trump's Republican party': Former GOP lawmaker describes chaos in conference08:15
- UP NEXT
'The days of magical legal thinking are over': Another day, another delay for a Trump trial09:58
Biden condemns antisemitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day04:50
'The dirty details': The people called Stormy Daniels - and she answered12:04
'It's his form of projection': the fallout from Trump's speech referencing Nazi Germany07:52
'This would be a seismic event': Judge warns Trump that jail is really possible11:08
'Freedom doesn't come free.' Four veterans reunite to talk service and sacrifice08:37
'That's a huge problem': Trump reloads his plan to deny election results13:51
'Pure evil': Robert De Niro unleashes on Donald Trump08:12
'Hook, line, and sinker': Trump's lie about taking the witness stand exposed10:22
Greene vows to force a vote to oust Speaker Johnson next week03:39
From his trial to the campaign trail: Trump's day off from court10:37
Trump held in contempt of court, threatened with jail time by NY judge08:40
Video shows damage inside Columbia University building00:26
'We're in an annoying economy': Biden struggles with messaging when it comes to economic policies08:07
'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit11:11
An assistant, a banker and a tabloid maker: Day 4 of testimony in Trump's NY trial07:35
Hundreds arrested as campus protests spread nationwide07:46
Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump 's NY criminal trial08:07
'Dispiriting day for Special Counsel Jack Smith': SCOTUS considers Trump immunity claim10:53
- Now Playing
'It is clearly Donald Trump's Republican party': Former GOP lawmaker describes chaos in conference08:15
- UP NEXT
'The days of magical legal thinking are over': Another day, another delay for a Trump trial09:58
Biden condemns antisemitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day04:50
'The dirty details': The people called Stormy Daniels - and she answered12:04
'It's his form of projection': the fallout from Trump's speech referencing Nazi Germany07:52
'This would be a seismic event': Judge warns Trump that jail is really possible11:08
Play All