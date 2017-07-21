Your Business 07/21/17

Why your business should create content

July 23, 2017: Is writing for a websites, blogs and magazines good for your growing business? Chris Myers, the co-founder and CEO of BodeTree.com, and Melinda Nicci, the founder and CEO of Baby2Body, tell us why you should create content for various platforms because it helps with brand exposure, building customer trust and attracts investors. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

