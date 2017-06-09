Your Business 06/09/17

Key metrics that VC’s look for in the funding process

June 11, 2017: What are some essential metrics that you need to track in order to close a deal on funding with VC’s? Let’s ask the expert. Alicia Syrett is the founder and CEO of Pantegrion Capital. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tracking President Trump's visits to Trump properties
Who decides the cost of prescription drugs?
1 day 16 hours ago
Ruhle: Trump's trillion dollar infrastructure plan not enough
1 day 16 hours ago
Ellison: Trump is 'chief cheerleader' of intolerance
22 hours 24 min ago
How close is Trump to obstruction charges?
22 hours 10 min ago
Fmr. prosecutor: This is 'worse than Watergate'
Sen. Franken: Trump has 'devalued the presidency'
Sessions scheduled for Tuesday testimony
Trump lawyer bullying Comey could backfire
Is Trump showing enough concern about Russia?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL