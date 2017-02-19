Weekends with Alex Witt 02/19/17

Rep. Tom Reed responds to upset constituents at town hall

Republican Congressman Tom Reed hosted a town hall in New York City, where many attendees voiced displeasure with the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain defends free press: "That's how dictators get started"
Russell Simmons: Trump has unified people around 1 goal
6 hours 5 min ago
Priebus denies FBI spoke with anyone else in White House
Gen. McCaffrey on why a security pick could withdraw
1 day 4 min ago
Inside Trump's strategy to make media the enemy
1 day 16 hours ago
MaddowBlog: Why the 25th Amendment is getting attention
Joy Reid: Trump's 'Russiagate' rivals Watergate
JFK: It's a "terrific disadvantage" not to have a free press
Will Trump meet with the Congressional Black Caucus?
Maddow: Trump's war with press is more than just talk

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL