NBC: AG Barr expands controversial review into origin of Russia investigation

07:29

The special prosecutor appointed by the Justice Department to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation now wants to interview people in the intelligence community under President Obama, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan. The panel discusses how this relates to President Trump's belief that his campaign was spied on during the 2016 campaign.Oct. 19, 2019

