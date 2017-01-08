Weekends with Alex Witt 01/08/17

'Bright Lights' captures Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds'...

Alex Witt speaks with Co-Director Fisher Stevens of the movie “Bright Lights”, which highlights the mother-daughter relationship between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: Russia 'did not succeed' in swaying election
Sanders: I want to revitalize Democrats
7 hours 10 min ago
Putin resented Clinton for calling out his rigged election
1 day 18 hours ago
Graham and McCain urge Trump to sanction Russia
Defense Sec.: We haven't done enough for vets with PTSD
Investigating Trump's alleged mob ties
Maddow: Trump lied about intelligence report on Russia
Trump picks Dan Coats as director of national intelligence
Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts at inauguration
How Obama forged his own subtle path on race

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL