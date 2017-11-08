The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/08/17

What the Democratic wins in 2017 mean for Republicans in 2018

Stuart Stevens, a senior Romney campaign aide, says election night wins for Democrats are the clearest sign yet they have more energy and drive than Republicans, and it's likely to keep building into 2018. John Heilemann and David Frum also join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

