The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/27/17

Trump's second day of humiliation on the world stage

After the President of Mexico rebuked, Donald Trump lost round 2 today as Mexico said Trump agreed to stop talking publicly about Mexico paying for the wall. And the British Prime Minister is sounding the alarm about Russia ahead of Trump’s phone call with Putin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned

