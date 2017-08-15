The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/15/17

Could Trump's comments lead to a GOP presidential primary?

Trump's media availability drew intense criticism from the right. Former GOP Rep. David Jolly says today may be the start of a primary movement to replace Trump. He joins Lawrence O'Donnell and Jarvis DeBerry to discuss Trump's long pattern of bigoted behavior. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Racism 'a persistent infection' in white American culture
1 day 2 hours ago
Could Trump's comments lead to a GOP presidential primary?
1 hour 20 min ago
Lawrence: What Trump doesn't know about Robert E. Lee
1 hour 23 sec ago
Trump remarks aid white supremacists' political ambitions
2 hours 41 min ago
Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
6 hours 40 min ago
Matthews: Mr. President, this wasn't the time to be impartial
Momentum grows to remove Confederate monuments
NBC News: WH officials stunned Trump went rogue
Lieu: Trump 'intentionally enabling white supremacists'
Witness to rally: Trump is lying about Charlottesville

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL