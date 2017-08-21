The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/21/17

Breitbart slams Trump “flip-flop” on war

Steve Bannon is back at Breitbart, and reportedly ready for war with Jared Kushner if Trump deviates from the platform he ran on. A Breitbart staffer issued this warning: "we're prepared to help Paul Ryan rally votes for impeachment.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump vows Afghanistan victory, stays silent on troop levels
NBC's Pentagon reporter: Trump 'now owns this war'
2 hours 7 min ago
Trump hits Pakistan on Afghanistan War with provocative criticism
2 hours 54 sec ago
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
4 hours 15 min ago
Trump looked at eclipse without glasses 6 times
3 hours 4 min ago
Sen. Cardin: Trump has 'put America at risk'
Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's way?
The Secret Service is running out of money
Who's on Steve Bannon's enemy list?
ACLU will no longer defend hate groups protesting with firearms

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL